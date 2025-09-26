Trump insists farmers will get payouts from the very tariffs that have hurt them

Donald Trump said onThursday (25 September) that he plans to use tariff revenue to bail out US farmers facing trade-related hardship.

“We’re going to take some of that tariff money that we made, we’re going to give it to our farmers,” he told reporters, acknowledging that farmers may be “hurt until the tariffs kick into their benefit.”

The president has long claimed tariffs generate revenue from foreign countries, though economists widely agree that the costs are largely passed on to U.S. consumers and businesses.

Critics have called Trump’s plan a self-inflicted wound and an expensive political band-aid.

