Donald Trump reacts to Greenland wanting to stay with Denmark: 'That's their problem'

US President Donald Trump has brushed off Greenland’s decision to stay with Denmark, after the Arctic territory’s prime minister said the island prefers to remain part of the Kingdom of Denmark rather than join the United States.

When asked about the remarks, Trump replied bluntly, “Well, that’s their problem… I disagree with him,” adding that Greenland’s stance could be “a big problem for him.”

Greenland’s leader spoke alongside Denmark’s prime minister, reaffirming loyalty to Denmark, NATO and the EU, ahead of high-stakes talks in Washington.

