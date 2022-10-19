Every time Keir Starmer mercilessly roasted Liz Truss at PMQs today

Liz Truss faced a tough PMQs today (19 October) following a week of more U-turns, a new chancellor, and wavering support from the rest of her party.

For leader of the opposition, Keir Starmer, however, it provided the perfect opportunity to mercilessly roast everything the prime minister got wrong.

“A book is being written about the Prime Minister’s time in office. Apparently it’s going to be out by Christmas," he began.

“Is that the release date or the title?”

