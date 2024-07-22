Headsets that blend the digital world with what’s in front of our eyes felt like something from a sci-fi movie just five years ago - but now Apple’s new Vision Pro is set to disrupt everything we thought we knew.

The US were the first to get their hands on the headset in early 2024, and with a July release on the cards for the UK, seeing people go about their daily business from underneath a pair of goggles could soon be seen as the norm.

The mixed-reality device is Apple’s first foray into spatial computers, and comes in at a cool £3,499 - so it’s definitely not a toy for everyone.

But, we wanted to know if the tech buffs were really onto something with this one, so headed down to Apple HQ to be one of the first people in the UK to preview just what it can do.

Just like its price tag, the Vision Pro isn’t necessarily something you can just rush in and out of an Apple store to buy. You have to undergo a full fitting (to find the right headset for your head shape and size), followed by a number of exercises to set up functionality with your eyes and hands.

Once you’re ready to go, however, expect to be transported to a whole new world - one that’s only going to get more impressive over time as the world of spatial computers evolves - and people open up to the idea of them existing in the 'real' world.

Here are some of the coolest features we found…

1. It can mimic your glasses

If you’re a glasses-wearer, you’ll know all too well the frustration these types of devices can cause. Having to take your specs off with no alternative to hand, you can never get the full experience as it’s usually as though you’re looking through murky waters the whole time.

But, this is one of the things that I loved most about the Vision Pro - and the headset wasn’t even on yet.

In store, staff can measure the lenses of your glasses (using a similar machine to what you’d find in an opticians), and within minutes, your prescription can be instantly replicated into the Vision Pro using ZEISS Optical Inserts.

Not only is that great for user experience, but a new bar has been set for accessibility on future devices of its kind.



2. It can bring photos and videos to life

Forget everything you thought about the iPhone 15 Pro Max camera, because the Vision Pro is taking how we view our content to the next level.

Whether it’s a video imported from an iPhone (you can record spatial video on the 15 Pro), or one that you’ve taken on one of the Vision Pro’s two main cameras (it has 10 others working hard in the background…), when you go back to view it, it’ll appear 3D-like.

But we don’t just mean your run-of-the-mill 3D experience. Thanks to the conveniently placed speakers and ability to look around and truly immerse yourself in your 360-degree clips, it’ll feel like you’re truly back in a moment in time.

In fact, the demo presented to me with a child’s birthday party. I watched as the youngster blew out her candles while family around her laughed - and you could’ve convinced me I was stood at the other side of that cake.

3. It can sense everything

One of the coolest things about the tech integrated into the Vision Pro is just how seamlessly integrated it could become into your daily life, thanks to its whopping 23 sensors. That includes 12 cameras and six microphones, allowing it to perform “eight times faster than the blink of an eye” (according to Apple).

When you take that into account, it makes sense that the hand gestures you use to control it are so easily picked up (although, admittedly, it still feels like magic the first time).

You tap your index finger and thumb together to select items, and use pinching motions to zoom in and out. You can even type on a full keyboard that pops up in front of you.

Apple truly took the idea of having everything “at your fingertips” to the next level with this one.

In summary...

The Apple Vision Pro is undoubtedly impressive for an average consumer like me. It’s showcasing several new technologies that have never been given this kind of mainstream platform before, and if you own one, consider your party tricks ticked off for life.

Do I think it’ll catch on? Well…no. Despite its incredible capabilities, it’s still a very new concept - and a very expensive one at that - and I can’t see Robocop cosplay becoming commonplace in society anytime soon.

So for now, it’s marketed as a new toy for tech-loving millionaires who want to impress with the latest gadgets - but I’d absolutely recommend giving it a go if you get the chance.

