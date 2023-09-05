This hidden iPhone emergency setting could potentially save your life

A podcast host is going viral after revealing a little-known iPhone hack that could potentially save your life.

Morgan Absher, from Two Hot Takes, demonstrated by how heading into your settings and altering the 'Emergency SOS' buttons, you can easily dial 999 should you need to.

"I’m constantly scared about getting kidnapped. Getting kidnapped is my biggest fear", she explains of how she learnt the hack.

By turning it on, users can choose to either press and hold their volume and power buttons simultaneously to call the emergency services, or press the power button five times for the same result.

