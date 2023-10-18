Adobe creates futuristic 'quick change' dress that could end fast fashion

Adobe have unveiled a mind-blowing 'quick change' dress at their recent Adobe Max conference, and no one can quite believe how the future of fashion could look.

Christine Dierk, a researcher, unveiled the seemingly ordinary dress, before showing how it can transform colour and pattern within a split second, with limitless options.

"We’re excited for a future where there’s more ways to express yourself", she told the audience, as she demonstrated the product known as 'Project Primrose'.

The company is reportedly hoping to replicate the technology onto other items.

