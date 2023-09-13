US filmmaker Darren Aronofsky has shared a spectacular glimpse inside the Las Vegas Sphere, ahead of his film's opening there on 6 October.

The Sphere contains the 'largest screen on Earth' and has 160,000 speakers, which will play his film 'Postcard From Earth', which celebrates the natural beauty of the planet.

“At times you forget where you are,” Aronofsky says.

In the clip, a huge elephant can be seen towering over him, giving a full 360-degree experience.

