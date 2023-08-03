Man with 'projected age of 200' reveals he would drink alcohol for breakfast

A man who has spent 'millions' trying to biologically lower his age in order to live longer reveals he drinks alcohol every morning for breakfast.

Bryan Johnson, 45, has the 'biological age' of an 18-year-old, and is projected to live to be 200.

He made the shocking confession on Steven Bartlett's Diary Of A CEO podcast, where he told of how his final meal of the day is done by 11am.

Johnson says he loves wine, and would have 3oz with his breakfast before it became too expensive.

