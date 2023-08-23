This is the moment India made its historic first landing on the moon's south pole, just days after Russia's attempt ended in a crash.

India's attempt to land its Chandrayaan-2 mission near the south pole in 2019 was unsuccessful, but the Chandrayaan-3 mission went off without a hitch.



The lander, known as Vikram, touched down at 13:34 BST.

It's thought no attempts have been successful so far because of its rocky landscape, making it difficult to find somewhere to land safely.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter