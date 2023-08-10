Man 'projected to live to 200' has to use machine to generate tears

The man who is 'ageing backwards' Bryan Johnson has revealed he now uses a machine to generate tears after his body stopped producing them.

Johnson, who has the 'biological age of an 18-year-old' has gone viral for going to extremes to achieve peak health, however, it would seem everything isn't going so smoothly with his eyesight.

"I have a dry eye condition which we found in our routine [doctor] visit", he tells the camera.

He then films himself using the FDA-approved iTear100, which massages the side of his nose to stimulate tear ducts.

