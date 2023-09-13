Why Apple replacing lightning cord iPhone charger is a big deal

Apple have announced that the iPhone 15 will be their first phone to switch from traditional lightning cable charging to USB-C.

While it may not seem like a big deal if you're not into technology, things are about to get a whole lot more convenient.

Most things, including laptops and power banks, run off USB-C cables these days, meaning you won't need to switch to what you might refer to currently as 'the iPhone cable' to charge up.

It's also far quicker when it comes to charging, so get excited.

