Nasa reveals real reason behind 'creepy' Boeing spacecraft noises

Nasa has released a statement confirming the cause of the mystery noise on board a Boeing spacecraft currently housing two stuck astronauts.

Barry 'Butch' Wilmore and Sunita Williams left earth for the International Space Station (ISS) in June, and due to malfunctioning thrusters on the Starliner, will now be there until 2025.

Most recently, a clip from the ISS featuring a 'heartbeat-like' banging noise went viral, sparking concern for the safety of the astronauts.

However, Nasa insist it's nothing to worry about.

In a statement, they said: "The feedback from the speaker was the result of an audio configuration between the space station and the Starliner. The space station audio system is complex, allowing multiple spacecraft and modules to be interconnected, and it is common to experience noise and feedback.

"The speaker feedback Wilmore reported has no technical impact on the crew, Starliner, or station operations."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.