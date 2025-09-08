Watch 'blood moon' total lunar eclipse that captivated star-gazers

Crowds were captivated on Sunday night (September 7) after being treated to a rare 'blood moon' total lunar eclipse.

The phenomenon occurs when the Earth moves between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow that gives the Moon a deep red hue due to scattered sunlight passing through Earth’s atmosphere.

Spectators, including astronomers and skywatchers, assembled at Blackheath Common in southeast London for the event, which was visible across parts of England and Wales.

This marked the first lunar eclipse seen in the UK since 2022, drawing significant public interest and excitement among stargazers.

