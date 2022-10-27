Drop everything: Rihanna is releasing new music for the first time in six years

Rihanna is set to release her first music in six years as she joins the Black Panther 2 soundtrack alongside the likes of Tems and Kendrick Lamar.

Fans haven't heard anything from the singer since her album 'Anti' back in 2016, and this announcement comes alongside her upcoming Superbowl halftime show.

The clip, shared by Marvel had the 'Wakanda Forever' title, followed by the letter “R” with the date 28 October 2022 underneath. Rihanna confirmed by commenting emojis in response.

