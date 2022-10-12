Brendan Fraser in tears again as The Whale receives another standing ovation

Brendan Fraser was left in tears once again as his film The Whale received a second standing ovation at London Film Festival, just weeks after it got an immense response in Venice.

The film follows the story of a 600-pound gay man confined to a wheelchair, with Fraser in the starring role, earning himself a six-minute standing ovation at its first preview.

However, it looks like it's set to be popular across the board, with London Film Festival goers saying it's the first time they'd seen such a response.

