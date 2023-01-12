Professional football player announced as last-minute Love Island contestant

A professional footballer has today been announced as one of the first bombshell's on 2023's winter Love Island (12 January).

Tom Clare, 23, who plays for Macclesfield, has said he's ready to "play the field in the villa" in his behind-the-scenes video.

Macclesfield FC have said they are “disappointed to lose a player of Tom’s calibre” but the show is an “incredible opportunity" and they'll be ready to welcome him back after he finds love (or even if he doesn't).

