Caroline Flack's mum slams 'awful' Jeremy Clarkson column targeting Meghan

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

Caroline Flack's mum, Christine Flack, has spoken out about Jeremy Clarkson's 'awful' now-deleted column in The Sun about Meghan Markle - and likened it to the torrent of abuse her daughter received before she took her own life.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.