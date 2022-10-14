Holly and Phil booed by crowd at NTAs after queue-jumping controversy

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were savagely booed as they accepted their award for Best Daytime at the National Television Awards last night (13 October).

More than 77,000 people signed a petition calling for the duo to be sacked following 'Queuegate' - which saw them allegedly skip the 14-hour line to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state.

"Please don’t think we ever get complacent and please don’t think we ever take it for granted," Schofield said in their acceptance speech, while avoiding directly acknowledging the situation.

