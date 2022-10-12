Video

Ed Sheeran gave Sam Smith a 6ft penis statue - and it has to be lifted via crane

Sam Smith has revealed that Ed Sheeran gifted them a six-foot-two-inch penis statue named the 'Duke of Hastings’ - and they'll need a crane to lower it into their house.

The 30-year-old revealed to Kelly Clarkson on her show that they plan to turn it into a fountain, and that the gift came as little surprise.

“He gives people concrete penises,” the singer said. “I’m not the first — Elton got the first.”

Anne-Marie, presenter James Barr, and radio hosts, Fitzy and Wippa, have also received giant penises from Sheeran.

