Maya Jama confirmed as the new host of Love Island

After weeks of rumours, ITV has finally confirmed that Maya Jama will be the new host of Love Island.

The show made the announcement by sharing a video of Jama scrolling through tabloid articles rumouring that she would replace Laura Whitmore. The camera then pans out, showing the 28-year-old with her branded water bottle and suitcase.

"I’ve always been such a massive Love Island fan and I’m so excited to be hosting one of the nation’s favourite shows!" she has beamed of the news.

