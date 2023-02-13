ASL interpreter for Rihanna's Super Bowl performance becomes internet icon

While Rihanna made huge waves with her Super Bowl performance, it was the ASL interpreter that stole the show with her 'iconic' performance of the singer's hits in sign language.

20-year-old interpreter Justina Miles is reportedly deaf herself, and gave her all all in the performance which saw Rihanna announce her second pregnancy, and it didn't go unnoticed.

"She's astonishing", one Twitter user wrote, while another added: "Enjoying watching the woman doing the sign language for Rihanna at the #SuperBowl half time show having the time of her life."

