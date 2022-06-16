Video

Palaeontologist reveals what Jurassic Park got wrong about dinosaurs

Palaeontologist Dr. Hans Sues has been breaking down why Jurassic Park may not have been as accurate as we'd first thought.

As part of WIRED's 'Tech Support' YouTube series, the T-Rex fanatic answered questions from Twitter about the differences, and was quick to point out that the franchise is for 'entertainment' and is 'not a science documentary'.

For example, showing off the skull of a raptor, Sues described how the filmmakers had changed its look as they thought the actual creature looked too 'puny'.

