10 times a TV death happened because the actor died IRL

When actor deaths happen, often they get replaced so their character lives on - but some are phased out.

One example is Edna Krabappel, Bart's teacher from The Simpsons voiced by Marcia Wallace.

She ended when Wallace passed away in 2013 and the show dropped Easter eggs such as 'we'll miss you Mrs K' on the chalkboard to commemorate her.

Another was Leo McGarry from The West Wing, played by John Spencer who died of a heart attack mid-season in 2005. They concluded his character by leading him to the same fate.

