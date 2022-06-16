Netflix drop new Matilda trailer - and Emma Thompson is unrecognisable

Netflix has dropped the first trailer for the upcoming Matilda, and fans can't get over just how different Emma Thompson looks as the devious Miss Trunchbull.

The film, which is set to be released around Christmas, is an adaption of the award-winning musical, and features all of the same songs.

Nanny McPhee actress Emma, 63, can be seen in the teaser with her hair scraped back wearing the headteacher's iconic khaki trench coat, ready to cause some nightmares.

Young Irish actress, Alisha Weir, will take on the role of Matilda.

