Harry Styles handles unexpected moments at his concerts like a pro, and getting hit in the crotch by a flying object is no different.

The singer was mid-performance in Chicago when what appeared to be a bottle flew and hit him in the nether regions.

"Well, that's unfortunate," he said after pausing for a second. "OK, shake it off.”

He's been praised for his response as other artists have previously been known to hit out at the audience, or even walk off stage and cancel the show.

