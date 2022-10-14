Olivia Colman impressed by fan's tattoo of her face on red carpet

x
Video
Olivia Colman was left in shock when a fan showed her a tattoo of her face on the red carpet of Empire of Light at London Film Festival.
She looked at the inking before quickly taking a picture of it herself, in the ultimate fan interaction.
“Oh my God! Nutter!” she says in the clip, joking that there could be another tattoo “on your arse”.
The Oscar-winning actress stars in the film set in the 1980s, which is already tipped for big wins during awards season.
