Clip of 11-year-old Little Simz rapping resurfaces after Mercury Prize win

Following her Mercury Prize win, a clip of a then-11-year-old Little Simz rapping on BBC Radio 1Xtra has resurfaced.

'See my real name is Simbi my tag name is Simz' she raps into the microphone. 'I'm Little Simz and I set trends, don't like liars, hate fake friends'.

Now 28, her 2021 album 'Sometimes I Might Be Introvert' (an anagram of her name), has scooped up awards including a BRIT Award, an NME award, and now she's adding the coveted Mercury Prize to her collection.

