Martin Lewis issues cost of living crisis warning as he accepts NTA

Martin Lewis issued a stark warning about the cost of living crisis as he accepted his award at last night's NTAs.

The Money Saving Expert, who won the 'inaugural TV expert' award has been a key figure throughout the crisis.

“It’s been a pretty horrible year financially. I mean, the energy crisis has been disastrous and left many people with terrible issues and mental health problems," he admitted, gravely.

“I’m afraid next year, with the mortgage problem and the knock-on to rent, is going to be pretty bad."

