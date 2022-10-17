Kanye West suggests that Drake has slept with Kris Jenner

Kanye West has insinuated that Drake could have slept with Kris Jenner in a new interview.

During an interview with Drink Champs, host, N.O.R.E asked the rapper about a recently-deleted Instagram post he shared, where he wrote: "Drake a f*** ya baby mama's mama."

With Kim Kardashian being his 'baby mama' - it's thought that he could have been referring to her mum, Kris Jenner.

"You know what it mean. Corey know what it mean," referencing Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner's current partner.

She's yet to comment on the allegations.

