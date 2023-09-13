Selena Gomez has savage reaction as Chris Brown is nominated at VMAs

Selena Gomez's reaction to Chris Brown's name being read out at the VMAs for his nomination is going viral, and sums up the public's divided opinion on the singer.

Brown was nominated after featuring on Chlöe's track 'How Does It Feel', however, Gomez wasn't happy about it, pulling what can only be described as a disgusted face, likely not realising the cameras were on her.

He didn't end up winning nonetheless, and the award went to slightly-less-problematic SZA.

