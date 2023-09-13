Five of the most hilarious moments from the MTV VMAs

The 2023 MTV VMAs saw huge wins for Taylor Swift, success for the afrobeats genre - and as usual, plenty of hilarious celebrity moments.

Megan Thee Stallion appeared to get into a bust-up with Justin Timberlake, which was later debunked as her just being way too excited to meet NSYNC.

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez made her feelings about Chris Brown being nominated known, pulling a disgusted face as his name was read out thinking the cameras weren't on her. Gold.

