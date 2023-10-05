Anne Hathaway's bizarre go-to 'rom-com' turned a whole room quiet

A 2017 clip has resurfaced of Anne Hathaway revealing her favourite rom-com film on The Late Late Show With James Corden - and getting a frosty reception from the audience in return.

“I have two. It’s Notting Hill, yeah it’s a classic", she said, to cheers from the audience before adding: “And more recently, Gone Girl.”

Noticing her second choice, about a woman who goes missing, didn't get the same reception, she noted: “Think about it. It’s like a David Fincher rom-com!”

