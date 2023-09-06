Lee Mack raises eyebrows with NSFW Jill Scott joke at NTAs

Lee Mack is facing backlash after making a joke about former Lioness Jill Scott during his speech at last night's NTAs (5 September).

The comedian won the category for Quiz Game Show for The 1% Club, when Scott handed him his trophy.

"To receive a sex toy like this off Jill Scott is an absolute pleasure", as the audience laughed in response.

However, some viewers have complained, branding the joke 'cheap' and 'inappropriate'.

