Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget finally has a trailer 23 years after original film

The trailer has been released for Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, 20 years after the original hit film came out.

Set to stream on Netflix from 15 December, the sequel follows fan favourites including Rocky and Ginger, as they try to break into a farm, rather than out.

“For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk – this time, they’re breaking in!” an official logline says.

Thandiwe Newton replaces Julia Sawalha, who claims she was dropped from the film for 'sounding too old'.

