Lightyear creator addresses LGBT+ scene after UAE bans film

The creator of Lightyear, Taika Waititi, has addressed the same-sex kiss controversy which has seen the film banned in 14 countries across the UAE.

"Violation of the country’s media standards” was cited as the reason, however, it's thought to be due to its criminalisation of LGBT+ relationships.

The film reportedly includes a brief kiss between Hawthorne, voiced by Uzo Aduba, and her girlfriend.

"One day it would be so nice for this not to even be a talking point," Waititi says. "...It's too bad they don't get to watch the film."

