Holly Willoughby jokes son farted in Piers Morgan's dressing room and ran off

During an 'embarrassing stories' segment on This Morning, Holly Willoughby admitted that her young son had taken one for the team and farted in Piers Morgan's dressing room before running off.

The presenter fought back tears as she revealed that Harry, who is now 13 but aged two at the time, had run into the room when she went to say hello to Morgan when he let one slip.

"I thought, 'well, we’ve all wanted to do it haven’t we?' He just got there first!" she joked.

