Martin Roberts gets 'spanking therapy' from Love Island star as part of 'detox'

Homes Under the Hammer star, Martin Roberts, had E4 viewers in stitches last night (16 May), after he underwent 'spanking therapy' as part of a detox.

What's more, the presenter didn't get the treatment from a professional, but instead, from Love Island's Toby Aromolaran.

Roberts previously drank his own urine on The Great Celebrity Detox, but viewers couldn't help but laugh at his red-raw behind following the therapy session, which is thought to boost wellness.

"I've never been spanked nor have I spanked anyone else", he joked.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters