Mae Muller mocks how low she placed at Eurovision with hilarious TikTok

Mae Muller appears unphased after placing 25th at this year's Eurovision Song Contest, and even managed to laugh off the loss with a self-deprecating TikTok.

'Don't know about u [sic] but I had a fab time', she wrote alongside the clip of her miming over a viral TikTok meme.

'Never forget that you helped uphold a great British tradition (of us being in the bottom 5)', one person joked in the comments.

Sweden's Loreen took home the trophy for a second time with 'Tattoo', after winning back in 2012 with her hit song 'Euphoria'.

