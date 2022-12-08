Psychic lion predicts England vs France World Cup result

A 'psychic' lion in Thailand has been predicting who will win the England vs France World Cup match - and it's bad news for the Three Lions.

The nine-year-old male named 'Chao Boy' reportedly has a success rate of between 80 and 90 per cent.

Chao Boy also chose Argentina over Holland, Brazil to beat Croatia and Morocco to knock out Portugal.

However, when presented with the two flags for Saturday's big game, he pondered before jumping up and grabbing the French one.

Awkward.

