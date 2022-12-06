Jack Grealish and Declan Rice impress with keepie-uppies over hotel pool

England stars Jack Grealish and Declan Rice have continued showing off their skills away from the pitch, while chilling at their hotel swimming pool in Qatar.

The pair can be seen in a new clip posted to Instagram doing 'keepie-uppies' across the pool, volleying back and forth before Rice is forced to jump in the water to avoid missing the ball.

The squad are relaxing at the Souq Al Wakra Hotel after thrashing Senegal 3-0, and getting focused ready for their big game against France on Saturday (10 November).

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.