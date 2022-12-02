Qatar sports show mocks Germany's World Cup exit by mimicking LGBT+ protest

A Qatar sports programme mocked Germany's exit from the World Cup by covering their mouths the way the European team's players did in support of the LGBT+ community.

Die Mannschaft covered their mouths for a team photo before their match against Japan, suggesting they had been silenced from speaking about human rights issues in the host nation.

However, when they came third in Group E, presenters from the country mocked the moment while using their other hand to wave goodbye.

