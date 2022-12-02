New owner of Diego Maradona's house throws huge World Cup party for Argentina game

Argentina fans went wild at a huge house party hosted at the former home of footballing legend, Diego Maradona.

The new owners, who reportedly only bought the home six days ago, let the public in for free to watch their home country play against Poland.

Fans could be seen with beers and jumping into the pool of the mansion.

"The whole 'it's what he would have wanted' thing is a bit of a cliché, but it's probably what Diego would have wanted", one person tweeted of the scenes.

