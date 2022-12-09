Bukayo Saka launches 'Saka's Spelling School' on TikTok to test England team mates

Bukayo Saka has been putting his fellow England players through their paces off the pitch, by creating a new TikTok trend: 'Saka's Spelling School'.

The 21-year-old has been testing the likes of Jack Grealish, Declan Rice, and Marcus Rashford on their spelling skills, and it's safe to say they all struggled.

In one of the most viral clips, James Maddison is asked to spell out aesthetic to which he replies: "A-E-S-T-E-T-H-I-C".

However, Saka has the pleasure of shouting "wrong!" many, many times.

