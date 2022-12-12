England players adopt 'Dave' the stray cat from Qatar who became World Cup mascot

'Dave' the Qatari stray cat has officially began his journey to a new life in the UK, after being adopted by the England football team, who plan to bring him home.

Players including Kyle Walker and John Stones have been seen fussing over the animal on social media posts during the tournament, and he's become quite the mascot for football fans too.

It's unclear who's taking ownership of Dave, but he's now spending four months in quarantine in the Middle East before being reunited with the Three Lions.

