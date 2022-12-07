Adorable moment Bukayo Saka asks permission for photo with Beckham

Bukayo Saka is making the internet swoon after adorably asked David Beckham for a photo as the Manchester United legend visited the England team out in Qatar ahead of the World Cup.

The 21-year-old ace appeared anxious as he approached Beckham and struck up conversation.

“Sorry to interrupt, but can I have a picture with you?” he nervously asked in the video.

Thankfully, he got the Instagrammable snap he was looking for, and many are finding it hilarious that someone so famous is still getting star struck.

