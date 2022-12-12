A reporter who spent time out in Qatar for the World Cup has revealed the touching gesture that Raheem Sterling and Kieran Trippier did for her parents who have dementia.

Carrie Brown of beIN Sports recalled how she only had an hour a day to Zoom her mum and dad in their care home, and they refused to believe she was actually reporting at the World Cup.

While showing them around the dugout at one of the stadiums, England aces Sterling and Trippier saw, and interacted with them on the call.

