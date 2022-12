A Poland fan is being hailed as 'brave' after he celebrated the country's second World Cup goal in Qatar - while sat among a sea of Saudi Arabia fans.

The Saudi fans were sat stone-faced during the Group C match, while the Poland supporter stood up clutching his scarf, holding his hand to his ear jokingly, mocking the silence.

The match ended 2-0 to Poland, and Saudi Arabia have since been knocked out of the tournament.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.