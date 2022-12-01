Moment Harry Maguire gets roasted in Ghanaian parliament for no reason

Harry Maguire became the victim of a joke in Ghanaian parliament when an MP hit out at the country's head of economic management team.

While it has no relevance, Isaac Adongo used a simile of the Manchester United player to roast the opposition.

"Mr Speaker, when you see the opponents go to score, Maguire will score for them," he says, adding that the 29-year-old often gives assists to opponents.

He savagely added: "Mr Speaker, you remember in this country we also have an economic Maguire."

