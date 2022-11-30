Lone England fan in Welsh fan park gets frosty reception celebrating goal

Footage of a lone England fan at a Wales fan park celebrating a goal by the Three Lions has gone viral on social media - with many pointing out just how brave she is.

The woman, who can be seen amongst a sea of Wales shirts, was donning her England merchandise at the event in Cardiff, and made her presence known during one of Marcus Rashford's goals, jumping up and down and banging on a barrier.

Naturally, the Wales fans around her looked unimpressed, but she's now being hailed online as a 'hero'.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.