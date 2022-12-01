Video

A bird pooed on Luke Shaw and Jack Grealish couldn't stop laughing

Jack Grealish was left in stitches during an England team dinner in Qatar, when team mate Luke Shaw got pooed on by a bird.

"I'll launch this water bottle at them now, bro," the full-back said, looking up into the tree in disbelief.

"Can you not see his b**** there," Grealish said through his laughter. "They're right above you!"

Thankfully, bird poo is actually seen as a sign of good luck, so England could be well on their way to World Cup success.

